I am 68. In the fall, I take a dozen sweaters from a storage bin and tuck them into my dresser drawers. In the spring, I take the sweaters out of the drawers and put them back in the bin.
I repeat this process for 30 years. All seems right with the world. There’s only one problem: I haven’t worn any of the sweaters — not even once.
A few of them are loud, red Christmas sweaters I got from my non-Jewish friends on Christmas Day decades ago.
Four others are gifts from relatives — ubiquitous crew neck blue sweaters with a muted white pattern, the sweaters you are bound to find at an LL Bean store. The rest are assorted putrid orange and nondescript sweaters — gifts from various friends through the years.
There is something comforting about seeing all those sweaters a few times per year, communing with them, greeting them like old friends and paying my respects. They remain with me; I will not forsake them.
Then, there is my father’s tweed jacket, classically tailored and never out of style, made of lamb’s wool and hanging in the closet since Dad’s demise from Alzheimer’s disease in 2000.
My father and I were close in size, but he always was a little taller and heavier than me. When my weight ballooned for a few years after he died, I wore his jacket, his name tag (Lester Goldberg) sewn under the collar, my father close to me.
I think often of Dad, looking handsome and sharp in tweed.
My hands have been getting cold lately, temperature dropping, fall foliage peaked and blazing, and I grab my winter vests from storage. The trees are lovely, but they are a portent of the tundra to follow. It is time to change out my spring/summer clothes with my winter attire.
The sweaters already have changed places, but there are flannel shirts and pajamas and pants and long underwear to replace my numerous cotton shirts and shorts. Spring and summer move to storage and fall and winter settle in the bedroom.
I am 68. I am alive. I have my family and friends, and there are warm clothes to wear.
