I am 68. In the fall, I take a dozen sweaters from a storage bin and tuck them into my dresser drawers. In the spring, I take the sweaters out of the drawers and put them back in the bin.

I repeat this process for 30 years. All seems right with the world. There’s only one problem: I haven’t worn any of the sweaters — not even once.

Goldberg is a freelance writer from Dubuque.

