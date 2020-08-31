HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., will open with COVID-19 restrictions when the Fever River Puppeteers present the marionette production, “Jack and the Beanstalk.”
Performances will be 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
In the comic version of the classic English fairy tale, Jack trades Bossy, the family cow, for a handful of magic beans. Witch Hazel Green coaxes him to climb the monstrous plant that grows outside his cottage. In the giant’s castle in the clouds, Jack finds a goose that lays golden eggs, a singing harp, a kitchen maid named Jill and adventure.
Seating will be limited to 25 per performance. Reservations will be required by calling 608-732-7129. Groups will be asked to arrive at designated times to minimize crowding in the lobby.
Anyone ages 5 and older must wear a mask inside the opera house.
Admission is $5 per person at the door.