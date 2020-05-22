“The Magnificent Seven,”
6 p.m. on TNT
The peaceful town of Rose Krick is threatened when Bartholomew Bogue, a deadly and rich industrialist, attacks. Attempting to resist, a young woman escapes and hires bounty hunter Sam Chisolm to help defend the town. He finds six others to help him complete the impossible job. When the Seven meet the townspeople, they find themselves fighting for more than just money. Facing an enemy with more guns and technology, the Seven need to rely on their skills and each other to survive.
“River Monsters: Deadliest Man-Eaters,” 7 p.m. on Animal Planet
Jeremy Wade is determined to find two Amazonian aquatic beasts. Rumors claim that a monster fish is responsible for swallowing men whole, while another is the culprit behind the Sobral Santos last voyage, claiming the lives of hundreds.