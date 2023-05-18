Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Bruce Kort.
David Czech.
GALENA, Ill. — Songwriters Showcase will be held at 7 p.m. today at Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St.
The showcase encourages the creation and performing of original music by regional singer-songwriters.
This showcase will feature Bruce Kort, a blues artist from Scales Mound who mixes his love of blues with early jazz, Tin Pan Alley, bluegrass, traditional country and cowboy music.
Opening for Kort will be Galena resident David Czech. His original songs are a mixture of blues and folk that provide insights into family loved, lost and gained.
The event will be held outdoors at the center, weather permitting. Refreshments will be available. The event is free, but donations are welcome.
For more information, visit galenacenterforthearts.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.