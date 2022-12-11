Hardcover fiction
1. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
6. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
7. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
8. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
9. Galatea: A Short Story, Madeline Miller, Ecco
10. Liberation Day, George Saunders, Random House
11. Foster, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
12. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday
13. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
14. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
15. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
4. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, Deb Perelman, Knopf
5. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
6. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
7. A Book of Days, Patti Smith, Random House
8. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono, Knopf
9. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan, Simon & Schuster
10. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
11. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
12. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
13. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
14. Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions, Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.), Celadon Books
15. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
5. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
6. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
8. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
9. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
10. The Best American Short Stories 2022, Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
11. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
13. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
14. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
15. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
5. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
6. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
7. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
8. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
9. Lost & Found: Reflections on Grief, Gratitude, and Happiness, Kathryn Schulz, Random House
10. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
11. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
12. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Back Bay
13. Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion, Gabrielle Blair, Workman
14. The Years, Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.), Seven Stories Press
15. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
10. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
3. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
4. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
5. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
6. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends (A Graphic Novel), Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre (Illus.), Nicole Adelfinger (Adapt.), Random House Graphic
8. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. Weird But True World 2023: Incredible Facts, Awesome Photos, and Weird Wonders — for THIS YEAR and Beyond!, National Geographic Kids
10. Unstoppable Us, Volume 1: How Humans Took Over the World, Yuval Noah Harari, Ricard Zaplana Ruiz (Illus.), Bright Matter Books
11. The Stars Did Wander Darkling, Colin Meloy, Balzer + Bray
12. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
13. Wildoak (An Indies Introduce Title), C.C. Harrington, Scholastic
14. The Kingfisher Book of Classic Christmas Stories, Ian Whybrow, Kingfisher
15. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
Young adult
1. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
2. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
3. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. A Thousand Heartbeats, Kiera Cass, HarperTeen
7. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
9. We Deserve Monuments, Jas Hammonds, Roaring Brook Press
10. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
11. Scattered Showers: Stories, Rainbow Rowell, Wednesday Books
12. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic
13. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
14. Cursed, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
15. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
Children’s illustrated
1. Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
2. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
3. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
4. Green Is for Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
5. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
6. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
7. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
8. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
9. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
10. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
11. Construction Site: Farming Strong, All Year Long, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
12. The Christmas Book Flood, Emily Kilgore, Kitty Moss (Illus.), Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR
13. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
15. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
Children’s series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. The Bad Guys 9, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Alvin Epps (Illus.), Scholastic
