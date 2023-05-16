Whether you’re open- or close-minded, your brain contains 86 billion neurons. Their job is to send and receive neurotransmitters — chemicals shuttling information between brain cells that are ultimately translated into thoughts and actions. What goes on in that amazing maze that causes Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia is something we’re finally beginning to understand. Recently studies shed some light on what may increase — and cure — AD.
1. Poor sleep increases levels of amyloid and tau in the brain — key elements associated with the progression of Alzheimer’s. Now a preliminary study indicates that taking a sleeping pill (suvorexant) causes levels of key AD proteins to decline. Will it work in the long run? We don’t know, but it’s a good sign.
Recommended for you
2. Amyloid plaque may not be a cause, just a symptom, of AD. If so, a new study linking the disease to iron’s increased reaction to oxygen (rusting, sort of) in the same brain area as the plaque may help researchers devise a way to stop its progression.
3. If you have significant levels of antibodies to herpes simplex virus Type 1 (cold sores) or cytomegalovirus when you are 41 to 97 years old, you’re at increased risk for poor cognition. Maintaining immune system strength with a healthy diet, quality sleep, physical activity, and stress management as you age may protect your brain power. So can the 33 choices (based on solid data from human studies) that I present in my book “The Great Age Reboot” and at LongevityPlaybook.com.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.
His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.