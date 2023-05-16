Whether you’re open- or close-minded, your brain contains 86 billion neurons. Their job is to send and receive neurotransmitters — chemicals shuttling information between brain cells that are ultimately translated into thoughts and actions. What goes on in that amazing maze that causes Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia is something we’re finally beginning to understand. Recently studies shed some light on what may increase — and cure — AD.

1. Poor sleep increases levels of amyloid and tau in the brain — key elements associated with the progression of Alzheimer’s. Now a preliminary study indicates that taking a sleeping pill (suvorexant) causes levels of key AD proteins to decline. Will it work in the long run? We don’t know, but it’s a good sign.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.

His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

