As communities are underway with vaccine campaigns, many are anticipating injections.
In the weeks prior to your shot, it is important to prepare your body for these injections.
I developed this vaccine guide to:
- Get your body optimally primed and ready to start effectively detoxing weeks prior to the shots.
- Boost your body with extra antioxidants and anti-inflammatory support leading up to the vaccine administration.
If you’ve already received your first dose or both, you can help your body by enhancing your immune system.
Begin two to four weeks prior to any scheduled vaccine, and continue two to three weeks post vaccine:
- Vitamin D3 10,000 IU daily.
- Vitamin A 25,000 IU daily (stop high doses of vitamin A if pregnant).
- Fish oil triple strength 4,000-6,000 mg twice daily.
- Vitamin C 1,000 mg twice daily (can do this at higher amounts, decrease if stomach upset or diarrhea).
- Probiotic (I like Megaspore 4 Billion Spore Cells) two caps daily.
- Detoxing one week before and one to two weeks after is important (and you can do it longer).
- Epsom salt baths: 2 cups Epsom Salts plus ¼ cup baking soda in hot water three to five times per week. You can do Epsom salt foot soaks as well (decrease the dose in half).
- Sauna (infrared is best). I love Relax Brand Sauna, so this is what I have at the clinic and my home.
- Bowels must move daily. Use Select Balance MoveEeez or Magnesium oxide to move bowels daily if you’re not having full bowel movements one or more times per day.
For diet, decrease processed foods and sugar one week before and one week after the vaccine. No sugar on the days of injections. Sugar causes a 50% drop in the ability of white blood cells to engulf bacteria. Immune suppression is most noticeable two hours post sugar consumption, but the effects are evident five hours after ingestion.
What to avoid:
- APAP (Tylenol or acetaminophen) reduces glutathione, thereby decreasing the body’s ability to detox.
- Vaccines when sick. You want your immune system to be in top shape when receiving an injection.
- Chemical exposures, such as personal care products, cosmetics, smoking, moldy buildings and people who are sick for days after the vaccination, to help keep your immune system strong and ease recovery time.
Please talk with your providers before starting new treatment regimens.
As always, if you have chronic health symptoms, always search for the root cause.