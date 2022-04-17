Hardcover Fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf

2. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

3. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner

4. French Braid, Anne Tyler, Knopf

5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow

6. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

8. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn, Morrow

9. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday

10. Young Mungo, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press

11. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

12. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown

13. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria

14. A Sunlit Weapon, Jacqueline Winspear, Harper

15. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House

2. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole, Susan Cain, Crown

3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

5. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery

8. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books

9. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques, J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton

10. Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir, Marie Yovanovitch, Mariner Books

11. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press

12. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

13. Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation, Hannah Gadsby, Ballantine Books

14. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG

15. Every Good Boy Does Fine: A Love Story, in Music Lessons, Jeremy Denk, Random House

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

2. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage

3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

5. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

6. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central

7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

8. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Vintage

9. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row

10. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria

11. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin

12. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

13. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

14. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley

15. Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover, Montlake

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

4. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown

7. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

9. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House

10. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage

11. Pandora’s Jar: Women in the Greek Myths, Natalie Haynes, Harper Perennial

12. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

13. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

14. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton

15. The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine, Serhii Plokhy, Basic Books

Mass Market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon

3. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

4. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon

5. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

6. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

7. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

8. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

9. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf

10. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam

Early & Middle Grade Readers

1. Witchlings, Claribel A. Ortega, Scholastic Press

2. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

3. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic

4. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

5. Realm of the Blue Mist: A Graphic Novel, Amy Kim Kibuishi, Graphix

6. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books

7. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix

8. Once Upon a Tim, Stuart Gibbs, Stacy Curtis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

9. Cress Watercress, Gregory Maguire, David Litchfield (Illus.), Candlewick

10. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix

11. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic

12. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

13. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

14. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

15. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido

Young Adult

1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books

2. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

3. Hotel Magnifique, Emily J. Taylor, Razorbill

4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

7. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

9. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

10. A Magic Steeped in Poison (An Indies Introduce title), Judy I. Lin, Feiwel & Friends

11. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

12. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill

13. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

14. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books

15. Squire, Nadia Shammas, Sara Alfageeh (Illus.), Quill Tree Books

Children’s Illustrated

1. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

2. Nana Loves You More, Jimmy Fallon, Miguel Ordóñez (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends

3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

4. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams

5. The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt (Peter Rabbit), Beatrix Potter, Warne

6. Construction Site: Spring Delight, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books

7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

8. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books

9. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books

10. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila

11. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

12. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books

13. I Color Myself Different, Colin Kaepernick, Eric Wilkerson (Illus.), Scholastic

14. Easter Egg Countdown (Pat the Bunny), Random House, Gillian Flint (Illus.), Golden Books

15. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

Children’s Series

1. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic, New in Series: The Flames of Hope

2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. The Bad Guys (paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic

5. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

6. Elephant and Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

7. Cat Kid Comic Club (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

8. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

9. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

10. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic

