A dozen gallery spaces, a variety of exhibitions and a plethora of work from both emerging and established local creators working in nearly every medium imaginable.
It will all be on tap during Dubuque Main Street’s free annual Fall Into Art gallery tour, set to take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1,
coinciding with First Fridays monthly gallery hop at locations throughout downtown Dubuque.
Patrons can expect to take in paintings, pottery, photography, mixed media, installations, design graphics and more, as well as mingle with gallery owners, curators, educators, students and artists who will be sharing their collections.
Those planning to attend can tour the 12 locations in any order by walking, biking or driving. There also will be free trolley service available, with stops at each participating gallery approximately every 20 minutes.
Here are the galleries you can check out:
Carnegie-Stout Public Library | 360 W. 11th St.
Art @ your library will feature painter and sculptor Jon Little, painter and ink drawer Miles Turner, painter Leah Steed and pop-surrealist painter Erica Wilson. This young group of local artists offer contemporary art, with a “Gods and Monsters” theme. Meet the artists, enjoy live music and refreshments.
Clarke University off-site exhibit | Central Avenue Corridor
See a variety of work from students pursuing studies in studio art, graphic design, art education and art history. This exhibition will showcase a variety of works.
Creative Adventure Lab | 210 Jones St., No. 100
Here, attendees of all ages can discover, strengthen and apply creative thinking and innovation skills.
Dubuque Area Arts Collective | 375 Locust St.
Brad Fautsch, a Dubuque artist and art educator, will present “New Flesh,” representing exploration of ceramic and mixed media sculpture, drawing, painting and collage.
Dubuque Museum of Art | 701 Locust St.
Browse the museum’s many exhibitions, including “Arthur Geisert: Tall and Not-So-Tall Tales,” the Dubuque Camera Club’s annual exhibition, “Reflections,” and more.
Float and Fly Wellness Studio | 1344 Locust St.
The studio will present, “Art of the Float.” Local artists were given two float sessions and a blank canvas. What resulted inspired art that will be on display, along with a tour of the studio.
Key City Creative Center | 1781 White St.
Take in the collaborative work space for artists and entrepreneurs, where members have 24/7 access to a variety of tools and equipment, including woodworking, metal fabrication, arts and crafts, CNC technology and computers with a variety of software.
Outside the Lines Art Gallery | 1101 Main St.
Dubuque artist Stephanie Failmezger will be demonstrating her bead mosaic technique throughout the evening.
The Smokestack | 62 E. Seventh St.
Local artist Kay Hartung’s oil paintings will be on display, focusing on moments from Native American Pow Wows and scenes from wildlife.
Studio Works | 900 Jackson St., suite LL3
Studio Works offers studio space for artists and creative professionals. Attendees are invited to visit the studios, meet the artists and take in the surroundings and creativity.
University of Dubuque off-site exhibit | Central Avenue Corridor
Student work will explore the emergence of the selfie as it coincides with self-portraiture.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville off-site exhibit | Central Avenue Corridor
See a variety of work from students pursuing studies in studio art, graphic design and art education.