If your birthday is today: Take pride in what you do. Suggestions could lead to lifestyle changes that save you money. Take a position of leadership and keep the momentum flowing throughout the year. Keep a lid on emotional mishaps and exaggeration.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A secretive approach will help you bring about the changes you want with the least amount of interference. Avoid overindulgence.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Make your intentions clear, and you'll get the answers you need. Changing your location or trying something new will lead to new friendships. Make partnerships your priority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) The more precise you are, the better. Take a simple path that is easy for others to follow. Giving someone encouragement will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Understanding the ins and outs of what you are dealing with and the personalities involved will make your job easier. Love is featured.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Rethink your plans. Don't confuse personal feelings with professional needs. Call on someone who can offer a different perspective.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Your popularity will grow if you share your expertise and help those who need it. Show how much you care, and the response you receive will tell you what to expect in return.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take the high road, regardless of how others react. Courage, integrity and the truth will carry you. A partnership will need your attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't give in to emotional manipulation. Stand your ground, follow your heart and refuse to let anyone take advantage of you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Differentiate between what you want, what you can do and what you can have. Take the path of least resistance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't argue over something inconsequential. Make the most of your time by concentrating on what you can achieve.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take on challenges. Stick to a plan, and steer clear of anyone trying to get you to extend yourself beyond your comfort zone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take a moment to put everything in its place. Preparation will make the difference. Leave nothing undone.
