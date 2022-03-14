Charles Barkley was nicknamed “The Round Mound of Rebound” in his playing days because of his ability to snag rebounds despite his well-padded physique. He snagged more than 10,000 rebounds, 20,000 points and 4,000 assists over his 16-year NBA career.
He’s lucky that he was so active while he was (and still is, sometimes) carrying around extra padding. Turns out that life-long exercise offers powerful compensation for the inevitable decrease over time in your fat cells’ ability to help you maintain a healthy metabolism.
Surprise! Fat cells are not all bad. Body fat (not around the belly, but in moderation all over) is not some passive lump o’ lipids; it’s an active organ that interacts with other organs. Plus, its cells’ tiny power plants, called mitochondria, provide energy so you can run, jump, dunk — and fight off destructive inflammation.
A Danish study published in the Journal of Gerontology compared fat cells’ mitochondrial performance in young and older untrained, moderately-trained and highly-trained guys’ cells. It showed that although even highly trained older men’s mitochondria were less able to respire (produce energy) than younger men’s, they were still able to respire more than twice as much as mitochondria in untrained older men’s cells.
So, even if you’re slowing down, make sure you get a regular schedule of physical activity. You want to stoke the fires that keep all cells — including fat cells — healthy by walking 10,000 steps a day, strength training and moving, moving, moving. It’s no time to retire. You want to respire and perspire, so you can inspire.
