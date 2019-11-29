Robin (Burt Ward), sidekick to Batman (Adam West) in that 1966-1968 TV series, was known for his exclamations, such as “Holy guacamole!” Since then, his avocado-powered expression has become a standard TV trope. It’s turned up in “The Muppet Show” when Miss Piggy saw a giant chicken (don’t ask!). And it’s in the 2007-2015 series “Phineas and Ferb” as a catchphrase for the character Jeremy Johnson, who declares, “Holy guacamole, you sure are a handful!”

Avocados are worth exclaiming about. A third of a medium-sized one delivers 10% of your recommended daily value for folate, vitamin K and copper, 15% for pantothenic acid (vitamin B5), and a good dose of vitamins C, E, niacin and riboflavin, not to mention the minerals zinc, magnesium and manganese. It’s the only fruit to contain heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.

Now, new studies reveal additional health benefits from eating avocados. Researchers at Penn State have found that eating a moderate-fat diet that includes a daily avocado (that’s around 200-300 calories, so substitute it for other food!) reduces lousy LDL cholesterol, especially small, dense LDL particles and oxidized LDL, which are tied to cardiovascular disease.

A preliminary mouse study out of Guelph University in Canada indicates that avocatin B (AvoB), a fat molecule found only in avocados, helps reduce insulin resistance when given as a supplement. What this study means for people, we’re not sure, but it’s one more indication that there’s something kinda holy about guacamole!

Oz is host of “The Dr. Oz Show” and Roizen is chief wellness officer and chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.

