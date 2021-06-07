The University of Illinois Extension and 4-H are collaborating on educational kits to inspire healthy hydration and physical activity in conjunction with the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
The kits aim to help youth meet the 60 minutes of daily physical activity needed to build strong muscles and bones, as well as teach the importance of hydration and which beverages are best, with activities and recipes.
The cost is $5 per kit and includes an “I Made That!” booklet, Olympic-themed activities, healthy and hydrating recipes, a popsicle mold and a frisbee and beach ball.
Kits will be available for pick-up the second week of July at extension offices in Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties.
Register by calling 815-858-2273 or visit go.illinois.edu/jsw by Tuesday, June 29.