In 2013, Joey Chestnut, the world’s No. 1 Major League Eater, downed 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes. (Enough to make you yolk!) Well, according to the newly published results of a study that ran from 1991 to 2009 and tracked more than 8,500 adults, eating far fewer eggs than that still increases your risk for Type-2 diabetes substantially.
The research, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, found that folks eating the equivalent of about one egg a day boosted their risk for Type-2 diabetes by 60%! And even eating the equivalent of just under five eggs a week over the long haul upped the risk for diabetes by 25%. Women seem more affected than men.
Other data shows that in the U.S., adults eat just slightly less than the equivalent of one egg a day. So your three-egg omelet for weekend brunch clearly pushes the three drive-thru breakfast sandwiches into the diabetes danger zone! That may be because the egg yolk changes the bacteria in your intestine, triggering inflammation that disrupts glucose regulation. For some folks, it also increases lousy LDL cholesterol. A processed-carb-rich diet may amplify the risk.
So, if this info sends you scrambling for satisfying alternative breakfasts, we suggest you poach a few recipes from Dr. Mike’s “What to Eat When Cookbook.” There’s a Mushroom MLT, a Salmon Burger (morning protein is a smart move), the Vitality Smoothie and When Way Golden Milk with soothing almond and hemp milk, get-you-going ginger, cinnamon and turmeric.