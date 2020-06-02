Carnegie-Stout Public Library always has new fiction to borrow for free.
Here are some recently added titles:
“Sea Wife,” by Amity Gaige. Things don’t go as planned after Juliet and Michael quit their suburban jobs, buy a sailboat and take off for the Caribbean with their two young children. Alfred A. Knopf, 288 pages.
“The Knockout Queen,” by Rufi Thorpe. When Bunny, a high school volleyball player, becomes friends with a closeted gay teen, Michael, a violent incident changes both of their lives. Alfred A. Knopf, 288 pages.
“Godshot,” by Chelsea Bieker. An abandoned teen falls in with a religious cult in a small farming town hit by a drought. Catapult, 336 pages.
“Rodham,” by Curtis Sittenfeld. What if Hillary Rodham had not married Bill Clinton in 1975? This alternative history follows the Yale Law School graduate and women’s right activist as she forges her way through recent times. Random House, 432 pages.
“Braised Pork,” by An Yu. A young artist prepares to travel from Beijing to Tibet to try to make sense of her husband’s sudden death and the strange pencil drawing that he left behind. Grove Press, 240 pages.
“Enter the Aardvark,” by Jessica Anthony. This political satire examines the connections between a stuffed aardvark, a sexuality conflicted congressman and a taxidermist who lived in Victorian England. Little Brown & Co., 192 pages.
Also newly arrived, “This is How I Lied,” by Heather Gudenkauf, “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts and “Masked Prey,” by John Sandford.
To reserve these and other books, visit www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.