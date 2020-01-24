In 1/10,000 of a second your brain can respond to input and generate an action. Although it accounts for only about 3% of your body weight, it uses 30% of the blood your heart pumps, and burns 300 calories daily. Plus, it takes your whole brain to make sense of what’s being said: While speaking and comprehending languages is mainly a left-brain activity, language processing happens on the right side, which lets you know if the words are sarcastic or kind or the punchline of a joke.
No wonder your brain needs the right balance of foods to stay sharp! So here are five tasty bites to keep you bright.
1. Salmon and ocean trout. The omega-3s and -7s in them increase blood flow to the brain and help strengthen its neurons’ protective coat.
2. 70% cacao dark chocolate. It supports blood flow to the brain and neuron strength, plus it promotes brain plasticity — an ability to modify neural connections, which promotes learning and memory.
3. Berries (especially blueberries) and black coffee. They contain flavonoids that improve communication between brain cells, boost learning and memory, and help reduce or delay cognitive decline.
4. Nuts and seeds, including sunflower seeds, walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts. Walnuts contain omega-3s, and almost all nuts have other polyphenols that protect brain function, reduce inflammation and protect against Alzheimer’s.
5. Broccoli and other cruciferous veggies, like bok choy, cabbage and cauliflower. They contain glucosinolates, which produce a chemical in the body that lowers your risk of neurodegenerative diseases.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.