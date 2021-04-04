Hardcover Fiction
1. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
4. The Consequences of Fear, Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
5. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
8. The Committed, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
9. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
10. We Begin at the End, Chris Whitaker, Holt
11. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
12. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
13. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse, Pamela Dorman Books
14. Eternal, Lisa Scottoline, Putnam
15. Win, Harlan Coben, Grand Central
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
5. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee, One World
6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
7. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House
8. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates, Knopf
9. Think Again, Adam Grant, Viking
10. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
11. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
12. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
13. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
14. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
15. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
5. Later, Stephen King, Hard Case Crime
6. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Penguin
7. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
8. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
9. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
10. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
11. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
12. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
13. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
14. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
15. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
3. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
4. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
5. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
6. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
7. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
8. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
9. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
10. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
11. We Do This ‘til We Free Us, Mariame Kaba, Haymarket Books
12. The Body Is Not an Apology, Sonya Renee Taylor, Berrett-Koehler
13. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
14. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
15. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, Avon
6. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
10. Bridgerton: To Sir Phillip, With Love, Julia Quinn, Avon
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Wow in the World: The How and Wow of the Human Body, Mindy Thomas, Guy Raz, Jack Teagle (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
4. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
5. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
6. Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers, Michelle Obama, Delacorte Books for Young Readers
7. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic
9. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
10. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
11. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
12. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
13. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
14. Doggo and Pupper, Katherine Applegate, Charlie Alder (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
15. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young Adult
1. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
7. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
8. Yolk, Mary H.K. Choi, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
10. King of Scars, Leigh Bardugo, Square Fish
11. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
14. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. Game Changer, Neal Shusterman, Quill Tree Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
2. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams Books for Young Readers
3. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
6. What the Road Said, Cleo Wade, Lucie de Moyencourt (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
7. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
8. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
9. Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race, Megan Madison, Jessica Ralli, Isabel Roxas (Illus.), Rise x Penguin Workshop
10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. Someone Builds the Dream, Lisa Wheeler, Loren Long (Illus.), Dial Books
13. The Tree in Me, Corinna Luyken, Dial Books
14. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
15. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), Putnam
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
6. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
10. Keeper of the Lost Cities, Shannon Messenger, Aladdin