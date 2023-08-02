If your birthday is today: Concentrate on what's important to you. Pay attention to detail. Leave nothing to chance. Look for consistency when dealing with others, and get promises in writing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Someone will go to great lengths to withhold the information you need to make a decision. Be honest about what you will contribute.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) By putting your vocabulary to good use, you'll find the words that resonate with people who can help you achieve your goals.
Recommended for you
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Consider other people's feelings and how you might feel dealing with their circumstances. Make peace and love priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) An emotional incident will change everything. A rational approach, kind words, and an alternative solution will help you gain respect and confidence from those who can influence the outcome.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't mince words when defending something that matters to you. Reconnecting with someone will confuse you. A decision someone makes will cause a change of heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be forthcoming regarding joint endeavors that can influence your financial well-being. Make an adjustment and you'll offset an emotional dispute with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Resolve personal matters and avoid taking the brunt of someone else's mistake. A change will end up being to your benefit.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A direct response will help ward off retribution. Look for ways to use your expertise to bring in more cash or make life more meaningful.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't settle for less. Handpick the people you want on your team. Life is about the decisions you make. Make romance a priority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make your actions definitive. Mix business with pleasure, but be direct regarding your goals and expectations from others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that doesn't benefit you directly. Pay attention to how you present yourself to others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Let your charm and compliments motivate others to offer their help. What you accomplish will put you in a good position for advancement.