When social distancing started to become “a thing” in mid-March, I’m not sure what confused me more: How it worked exactly or my friends’ responses to it.
But the experience inadvertently taught me where I stand on their pecking order of priorities, a revelation to which I would rather not be privy.
Admittedly, I entered the coronavirus pandemic naïve and wrong.
“I just want to catch it now and get it over with so I can take advantage of the low airfare,” I wrote to a friend. “I can’t believe people are actually self-quarantining. It borders on faddism.”
At the time, I believed it would be funny to throw a themed party: Everyone would wear medical-grade face masks and stand 6 feet apart. We would take selfies, sip wine with extended pinkies and it would all be very ironic. Nobody would ever adopt these practices in daily life, right?
My bubble first showed signs of popping as friends began canceling dinner plans.
We just can’t afford to get sick right now, they told me.
“See you in August,” I joked.
The response I had hoped to receive was, “No, that’s ridiculous. We’ll definitely see you next week once we realize this disease is a flop.”
I failed to understand how I could present any more of a health risk to them than their spouses or kids or siblings who would daily travel to and from the office or the park.
I considered the situation. Ah, I see. If a friend had to choose whether to pull the left lever to save her husband from the dangling boulder above our heads, or the right lever to save me, well, I had better slip on some absorbent pants because in about 10 seconds, I’m going to be a puddle.
Then, every time a governor issued a start-washing-your-hands and stop-picking-your-nose edict, he or she invariably ended the speech by stressing the importance of remaining at home with one’s family.
My goodness, this whole social distancing affair is prejudiced against single people, I thought.
Iowa lacks a shelter-in-place order, but several friends decided it would be judicious to live as though it does. Thus, no matter how many precautions I had taken — poof — I ceased to be a part of their lives.
I resented my reclassification from a pal to possible contagion. They were not doing it in a mean-spirited way, obviously, but through my cellphone, I swear I could feel their eyes narrowing with wariness.
Now, about six weeks into the shutdowns, it’s a challenge to believe that everyone is not infected because few can say with certainty they already have contracted the virus. We are frozen in time as perpetually ill humans and, for me, the idea of spending time with chums face-to-face feels strangely unfamiliar.
This is information I didn’t want to know, but now that I do, how am I to resume our friendship without a lingering taste of rejection?
Of course, one could make the case that social distancing has nothing to do with the importance of our bond and might even be a way of demonstrating care for everyone’s health, including my own.
And to that I say, this is a rapidly evolving situation.