Hardcover Fiction
1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press
2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
5. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press
6. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
7. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
9. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom, Harper
10. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
11. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
12. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
13. The Judge's List, John Grisham, Doubleday
14. Our Country Friends, Gary Shteyngart, Random House
15. Silverview, John le Carré, Viking
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
2. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
3. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
4. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
5. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul McCartney, Liveright
8. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
9. Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown
10. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
11. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
12. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
13. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
14. Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide, Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras, Workman
15. Get Untamed: The Journal (How to Quit Pleasing and Start Living), Glennon Doyle, Clarkson Potter
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
6. The Searcher, Tana French, Penguin
7. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
8. It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
9. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
10. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
11. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
12. Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell, Vintage
13. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
14. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
15. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
6. The Old Farmer's Almanac 2022, Old Farmer's Almanac
7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
9. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
10. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
11. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
12. An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Beacon Press
13. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah, One World
14. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
15. First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country, Thomas E. Ricks, Harper Perennial
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
4. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
5. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
6. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
10. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic
2. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
3. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
4. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
5. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
6. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
9. Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
10. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
11. Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Life, Professor Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan, DK Children
12. Tidesong, Wendy Xu, Quill Tree Books
13. Christmas Is Coming: Traditions from Around the World, Monika Utnik-Strugala, Ewa Poklewska-Koziello (Illus.), NorthSouth Books
14. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
15. How Do You Live?, Genzaburo Yoshino, Bruno Navasky (Transl.), Algonquin Young Readers
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Firekeeper's Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
7. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
8. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger, Levine Querido
10. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
11. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
12. Our Violent Ends, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books
15. You've Reached Sam, Dustin Thao, Wednesday Books
Children's Illustrated
1. Jan Brett's The Nutcracker, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers
2. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
3. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
4. Change Sings: A Children's Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
5. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
6. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
7. Construction Site: Merry and Bright, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
8. The Crayons' Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
9. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. Christmas Mouse: Finger Puppet Book, Emily Dove (Illus.), Chronicle Books
11. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
12. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
13. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
14. Little Blue Truck's Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
15. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
Children's Series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Elephant and Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. The Bad Guys (paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Spy School (hardcover and paperback), Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers