The Dubuque County Master Gardeners’ “Spring into Gardening,” annual spring seminar, will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 700 Main St.
Educational sessions will include herbs, succulents, mini hostas, pollinators, foraging and bonsai. Seed Savers of Decorah (Iowa) also will give a keynote presentation.
There will be a seed swap/giveaway and door prizes. Breakfast refreshments will be served.
Advance registration is $20, and registration at the door is $25. Register online at www.bit.ly/garden15485.
For more information or to register by phone, call the Dubuque County Extension at 563-583-6496.