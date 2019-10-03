Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, will host several events throughout the month.
Toddler Tuesdays, which take place the third Tuesday of each month, will begin on Oct. 15 and will include pumpkin painting. The event is free and will take place from 11 a.m. to noon in the mall’s play area for children.
A Halloween Harvest will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Hosted by Hills & Dales, the event will include trick-or-treating, a dance party, a costume contest, prizes and more. Admission is $5.