SPRING GREEN, Wis. — American Players Theatre will release two virtual productions for the holidays including “This Wonderful Life” and the world premiere of “APT Holidames: Tangled in Tinsel.”
The shows will be available to stream beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and will continue through Tuesday, Dec. 29, on the Broadway on Demand streaming platform.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at
americanplayers.org/tickets. The cost is $24 per show or $45 for both shows. Once tickets are purchased, patrons will receive an email with a link to the play(s) and redemption code(s). Once the code is redeemed, the play will be available to view for 24 hours.
For more information, visit americanplayers.org/
apt-holiday-shows.