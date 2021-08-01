Sorry, an error occurred.
Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Monday, Aug. 2: Beef pepper steak over white rice, Riviera vegetables, peaches, watermelon and Butterfinger dessert.
Tuesday, Aug. 3: Loaded chicken casserole, dinner roll, coleslaw and banana/strawberry Jell-O.
Wednesday, Aug. 4: Swiss steak with tomatoes, mashed potatoes, green beans, tropical fruit and Mandarin orange cake.
Thursday, Aug. 5: Apple glazed pork patty, hash brown casserole, mixed vegetables, pears and lemon bars.
Friday, Aug. 6: : Turkey wraps, pasta salad, three bean salad, Mandarin oranges and cookie.
Monday, Aug. 9: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, banana and cherry turnover.
Tuesday, Aug. 10: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), potato pancakes, carrots, peaches and cream pie.
Wednesday, Aug. 11: Roast pork with gravy, rice pilaf, cheesy cauliflower, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges and cherry cheesecake.
Thursday, Aug. 12: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple and cookie.
Friday, Aug. 13: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, pears and pudding.
Monday, Aug. 16: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, mixed vegetables and banana pudding with vanilla wafer.
Tuesday, Aug. 17: Tilapia, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pineapple and bread pudding.
Wednesday, Aug. 18: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, corn, dinner roll, mixed berries and pound cake.
Thursday, Aug. 19: Chicken Cordon Bleu, au grain potatoes, copper penny carrots, pears and chocolate supreme cake.
Friday, Aug. 20: BBQ pulled pork, bake beans, coleslaw, fruit cocktail and brownie.
Monday, Aug. 23: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread sticks, Italian vegetables, peaches and sweet strawberry cake.
Tuesday, Aug. 24: Ham balls with honey mustard glaze, scalloped potatoes, carrots, cantaloupe and beet bread.
Wednesday, Aug. 25: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit cocktail and caramel apple cake.
Thursday, Aug. 26: Cream of chicken over a biscuit, coleslaw, apricots and Scotcheroos.
Friday, Aug. 27: Kielbasa sausage with kraut, fried potatoes, peas, watermelon and cupcakes with ice cream.
Monday, Aug. 30: Breaded pollock with tartar sauce, baby bakers, Harvard beets, pears and Oreo dessert.
Tuesday, Aug. 31: Beef tips and noodles, corn, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges and pineapple upside down cake.