Barrel Head, Dubuque: Known for its dry reds, it's located six miles south of town. facebook.com/barrelhead.winery

Bishop Vineyard and Winery, Sherrill, Iowa: The area's newest offering, it has six varieties of grapes. tinyurl.com/w78mnvj

Eagles Landing, Marquette, Iowa: Their Volga Lake Blush won three awards at the 2019 state fair. www.eagleslandingwinery.com

Fergedaboutit, Hanover, Ill.: Makes the wine in a Tuscan, the closest to a true Chianti wine. fergedaboudit.com

Galena (Ill.) Cellars: Take their guided tour and special tastings during your visit. galenacellars.com

Massbach Ridge, Elizabeth, Ill.: The annual Wine in Bloom will be Saturday, May 30. massbachridge.com

Park Farm, Bankston, Iowa: Pair with gourmet wood-fired pizza, baked in the on-site brick oven. parkfarmwinery.com

PromiseLand Winery, Guttenberg, Iowa: Among their offerings are La-T-Da and First Crush. promiselandwinery.com

Sinnipee Valley, Cuba City, Wis.: You’ll find it tucked in among the bluffs. facebook.com/SinnipeeValleyVineyardWinery

Spurgeon Vineyards & Winery, Highland, Wis.: Pair with Cranberry or Ruby Lady cheddar cheeses. spurgeonvineyards.com

Stone Cliff, Dubuque: Enjoy the Mississippi River and lots of live music with your glass of wine. stonecliffwinery.com

Sunset Ridge, Dubuque: Five minutes north of Dubuque, above the Mississippi and Little Maquoketa river valleys. sunsetridgewinery.com

Whispering Bluffs Winery, Potosi, Wis.: Its shop and tasting room are across from Potosi Brewery. whisperingbluffswinery.com