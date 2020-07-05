Barrel Head, Dubuque: Known for its dry reds, it's located six miles south of town. facebook.com/barrelhead.winery
Bishop Vineyard and Winery, Sherrill, Iowa: The area's newest offering, it has six varieties of grapes. tinyurl.com/w78mnvj
Eagles Landing, Marquette, Iowa: Their Volga Lake Blush won three awards at the 2019 state fair. www.eagleslandingwinery.com
Fergedaboutit, Hanover, Ill.: Makes the wine in a Tuscan, the closest to a true Chianti wine. fergedaboudit.com
Galena (Ill.) Cellars: Take their guided tour and special tastings during your visit. galenacellars.com
Massbach Ridge, Elizabeth, Ill.: The annual Wine in Bloom will be Saturday, May 30. massbachridge.com
Park Farm, Bankston, Iowa: Pair with gourmet wood-fired pizza, baked in the on-site brick oven. parkfarmwinery.com
PromiseLand Winery, Guttenberg, Iowa: Among their offerings are La-T-Da and First Crush. promiselandwinery.com
Sinnipee Valley, Cuba City, Wis.: You’ll find it tucked in among the bluffs. facebook.com/SinnipeeValleyVineyardWinery
Spurgeon Vineyards & Winery, Highland, Wis.: Pair with Cranberry or Ruby Lady cheddar cheeses. spurgeonvineyards.com
Stone Cliff, Dubuque: Enjoy the Mississippi River and lots of live music with your glass of wine. stonecliffwinery.com
Sunset Ridge, Dubuque: Five minutes north of Dubuque, above the Mississippi and Little Maquoketa river valleys. sunsetridgewinery.com
Whispering Bluffs Winery, Potosi, Wis.: Its shop and tasting room are across from Potosi Brewery. whisperingbluffswinery.com