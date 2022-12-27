Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Size up what's working for you, and initiate changes that accommodate your dreams, hopes and wishes. Self-improvement, personal growth and romance are encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A financial gain is apparent if you are creative with your cash and adopt a minimalist lifestyle. Consider worthy suggestions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Make a point to take care of unfinished business before someone complains or criticizes you. What you accomplish will defuse a stressful situation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) An emotional situation will surface if you attend festive functions. Remain calm and don't say something you'll regret. Try to get along.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Resolve unfinished issues. Head into next year with an open agenda. Make better work, money and health decisions. Simplicity is key.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You've got more going for you than you realize, so call the shots instead of sitting back. If you want things done your way, do them yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stay cool, regardless of what others do or say. Someone will try to rile you. Arm yourself with facts and refuse to lose your temper.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Let your brilliance lead the way. A change of pace will encourage you to broaden your horizons. A partnership will flourish.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You may desire change, but prematurely forcing issues will leave you vulnerable. Bide your time and calculate the best way to expand your interests.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Emotional matters will sidetrack you. Embrace new beginnings. Participate in festivities happening in your community.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll accomplish what you set out to do if you are ready to give your all. Traveling and spending time with family will give you hope.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Touch base with old friends or spend time with someone you love. Leave nothing to chance. Keep your life simple.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be careful what you wish for; mixed messages will leave you unsure about what to do next.. Preparation and planning are necessary if you intend to succeed.
Dec. 27
