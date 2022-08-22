If your birthday is today: Let careful planning open doors to better days ahead. Put your energy where it counts -- with less time spent on anger and more on love. Protect what's working. Chase your dreams.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Set high standards and develop what you do best. Take control. Put your energy into what matters to you most.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.