Graphic novels, defined as comics in book form, probably are not what most people think of when they hear the word “literature.”
But Kevin Huizenga, a nationally known graphic novel author, disagrees.
“I read comics and drew superheros when I was younger, but I quickly became interested in comics as literature and fine art,” Huizenga said. “Comics are the back roads to reading and visual intelligence.”
The award-winning cartoonist’s latest graphic novel, “The River at Night.” features Glen Ganges, a character he created in college. Glen is married and has a job at a startup that has descended into chaos with an out-of-touch CEO and employees more interested in playing video games than doing their jobs. One night he finds himself unable to sleep.
Wandering through Glen’s overcaffeinated mind, readers will contemplate philosophical questions, the time-space continuum, the natural world and Glenn’s relationship with his wife, Wendy, among other deep thoughts.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host Huizenga for a talk about the novel and his work as an artist and author at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. The event is free.
“People will be surprised,” Michael May, Adult Services Librarian at Carnegie-Stout, said. “Graphic novels have something to offer for everyone.”
Ben Snyder, owner of Comic World & Games, 3220 Dodge St., is an enthusiastic supporter of the genre.
“We don’t need cultural gatekeepers to tell us what to like,” Snyder said, alluding to critics that often dismiss comics and graphic novels, “but ‘Watchmen’ just made Time Magazine’s list of 100 all-time novels.”
The 1987 graphic novel, penned by Alan Moore and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and John Higgins, destroyed the myth of the perfect superhero by depicting moral struggles and imperfect characters in an alternate universe.
“Watchmen” was a commercial success. A movie and video game followed, and an HBO series debuted in October.
Graphic novels have been the source material for TV shows like “The Walking Dead” and “Stumptown,” and the Broadway musical “Fun Home,” which garnered five Tony Awards in 2015.
“They are becoming more and more a part of pop culture entertainment,” Snyder said. “TV shows and film and video games deliver a different experience.”
Snyder believes those easily accessible experiences are what brings people into his shop and often starts them on the path to being graphic novel fans.
“People self-select themselves out of reading graphic novels or comics because they think they’re for nerds or they’re not for women,” Snyder said. “But that is so not true.”
The collection of adult graphic novels at Carnegie-Stout has grown to more than 3,000 volumes since 2005, and May believes that number will continue to grow.
“It has become one of our most popular areas,” he said. “We’ve had a series of graphic novel book discussions over the years, and our Fourth annual Cabin Fever Mini-Con is coming up in January.”
The daylong event will be Saturday, Jan. 25, and will celebrate comics, graphic novels and other fandoms.
May and Snyder both agree with Huizenga that graphic novels are literature in comic form.
“There is such a range of material in graphic novels and comics, especially for people who don’t read much,” May said.
Best-selling authors like Laurell K. Hamilton (“Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter”) and Diana Gabaldon (“Outlander”) have crossed over and penned graphic novels. Snyder believes this might help bring even more fans to the comic world.
“You can’t shove a book in someone’s face and demand that they read it,” he said. “But graphic novels can be a natural bridge to reading.”
Snyder pointed out that graphic novels are unique in their ability to blend genres. They can cover the gamut of the human experience from philosophy, art and history to memoir, mental health and meditations on life and death.
“Graphic novels are like a flowing river,” he said. “You can float down that river and spend a lifetime exploring every tributary.”