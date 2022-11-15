Play: “Reconstructed: A Theatrical Celebration of the Tenth Muse Literary Magazine”
Performers: Clarke University.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19.
Site: Clarke University, Terence Donaghoe Hall Theatre, 1550 Clarke Drive.
Cost: $5 at the door. Free with ID for Clarke University students and employees.
Synopsis
Clarke Theatre, in conjunction with the university’s Tenth Muse Literary Magazine, have embarked on a joint venture to create an experimental theatrical production in celebration of more than 10 years of Tenth Muse submissions.
The production will feature an hour of live performances based on selected works that speak to themes of reconstruction, identity and progress.
Tidbits
The production is a collaborative effort across several academic areas, including the theater, English and art and design departments.
Tenth Muse is a student-produced literary magazine, funded in part by an endowment from professor Katherine Fischer, creator of the Clarke University writing program.
The set design is focused on the theme of reconstruction, focusing heavily on the use of repurposed materials, including old windows used as projector screens and broken doors as frames and backdrops.
Students in Tenth Muse classes selected works from previous editions of the magazine, which were then fashioned into theatrical interpretations by Clarke’s theater director-in-residence Colin Muenster and a team of students, staff, faculty and alumni.
Quotable, from director
Colin Muenster
“We’re celebrating the work and honoring it, but also arranging it in interesting ways. For example, we have two poems that share similar thematic ideas. We’ll perform them in a way that it seems the actors are having a conversation with each other.”
“(Professor Fischer) was my creative writing professor, and she is also my mother-in-law, so it’s been really fun to share updates with her as this production develops.”
“For me, watching people work and bringing it all together is a powerful experience. You can start with words on a page that grow into ‘Phantom of the Opera’ or ‘Hamilton.’ To see that come together is very inspiring.”
“I hope the audience walks away more aware of how we all can find creativity anywhere. Even if you feel it is waning or it seems hard to bring good into the world right now, we’re doing that at Clarke. That creative spirit is still very much alive.”
