If there is a bright side to be found amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the gift of time — time to slow down, to take a walk, to tend to our gardens and to tackle the laundry list of home improvements that many of us have been staring down for the better part of our home ownership.
My husband and I bought our Dubuque home in December 2011. And when we did, I went into it with big (ahem — unrealistic) aspirations that we’d be completely done with any and all home projects by the first of the year.
Not so much.
As I was quick to learn, owning a home is always a work in progress — a revolving door of completed tasks, inevitably followed by something else that needs attention, especially if it’s an older home. And ours is.
While we’ve made a sizable dent through the years with lots of paint, all new floors and energy-efficient kitchen appliances that provided a sweet financial kickback, there’s always those little things that end up on the “we’ll get around to it” list.
Case in point: Our basement stairs. They had become a kind of metaphor for everything awful going on beneath the lovely home we’d made atop it. The dingy steps led to a dark, hidden and crowded space that had become a catch-all for odd collections, projects in progress and storage for items we just didn’t feel like dealing with.
Out of sight, out of mind.
We decided with some of our extra time during the evenings and weekends, the basement stairs were the perfect starting point. But as seems to be the case with so many home projects that appear easy enough when you begin laying the groundwork, we were not prepared for what we encountered.
The stairs weren’t really attached to anything. We knew they were a little noisy and rickety when you walked on them but ... How we had been hauling huge and heavy boxes of Christmas decor up those things year after year and not yet collapsed to our deaths is beyond comprehension.
What began as a project for our weekend warrior spirits quickly evolved into a three-week endeavor, a minor arm injury and further proof that if you can tackle home improvement projects with your spouse and not kill each other, your probability of having a sturdy marriage is greater — much like our new and improved basement stairs.
To the weekend warriors out there — and I know that applies to many of you right now — my hat is off to you.