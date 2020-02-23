With 2,412 square feet, this one-story farmhouse (the Charlotte, an exclusive design from Visbeen Architects) falls squarely within the size range that many families want.
But upscale amenities throughout the home make it feel surprisingly luxurious, from the ample mudroom area to the master suite’s spa-like bathroom (check out those separate vanities).
Other practical features include sinks in the pantry and laundry room, a pocket office, and a pass-through to the outdoor snack bar.
Speaking of outdoor living, a large rear patio invites summer parties, while the fireplace warming the screened section makes it cozy for winter.
