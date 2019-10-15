'Frankie's Story' next Fever Puppeteers show

HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — What could be spookier than a Halloween mystery?
“Frankie’s Story” answers the question of where Witch Hazel Green’s adopted big green son came from, in the Fever River Puppeteers’ Halloween upcoming marionette show.
Performances will be 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 19 and 26, as well as 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 20 and 27, at the Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St.
Hazel is reluctant to tell her son, so he sets off on a quest that takes him to visit his aunts, the Six Dancing Witches, as well as the characters in a local cemetery and the nasty goblin who lives down in a lead mine.
Tickets, at $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger, are available only at the door. They will be open a half hour before each show.
Performances are family-friendly and approximately 45 minutes long. After each show, audience members get to ask questions and see the puppets up close.