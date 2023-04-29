If your birthday is today: Emotions will be close to the surface. Having a clear-cut strategy will help you avoid making a hasty decision. Don't let what others say or do confuse you. Stick to the facts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't go overboard. Restraint will be necessary if you spend time with indulgent people. Focus on fitness, self-improvement and helping others.

