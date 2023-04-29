If your birthday is today: Emotions will be close to the surface. Having a clear-cut strategy will help you avoid making a hasty decision. Don't let what others say or do confuse you. Stick to the facts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't go overboard. Restraint will be necessary if you spend time with indulgent people. Focus on fitness, self-improvement and helping others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take care of the projects you want to finish. Don't let anyone exploit you or make you feel guilty about caring for yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep your life simple, doable and content. Reach out to those who offer something in return.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Contact someone you enjoy spending time with. An opportunity that will bring in extra cash is heading your way. Upgrade your skills.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Share your intentions with someone special; feedback will help develop a strategy that can change how you live. Make a move if it feels right.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay attention to your looks and feelings. Personal improvements will raise your awareness and confidence. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Your relationships with others will blossom if you deeply engage. Make plans with someone who puts a smile on your face.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't count on anyone but yourself. Don't hesitate to fulfill your desires. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Handle money matters with care. Refuse to let emotions take control. Shared expenses and joint ventures will lead to friction.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Avoid anyone trying to push you in a direction you don't want to pursue. Say no to emotional manipulation, and do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take heed of what others say and do, and use what you discover to help you reach your goal. Think about how you earn and handle your cash, and you'll devise a solid plan.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Deal with sensitive issues first. Pick up the pace; what you accomplish will put your mind at ease. Romance is favored. Your insight will be welcome today.
