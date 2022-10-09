If your birthday is today: A passionate approach will help you attract attention, resulting in hands-on help. Use your attributes to charm others into seeing and doing things your way, and you’ll outmaneuver any competition you encounter. You may want to make a domestic change, but you must be smart and do so only if it will result in boosting your assets and lowering your liabilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Emotions will be the driving force today. Proceed with caution when faced with opposition. Arguing will not help you resolve matters, but action will send a message that you are playing for keeps.

