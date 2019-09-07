SINSINAWA, Wis. — Eric Anglada and Brenna Cussan Anglada will lead an early October tour of guided visits to indigenous sacred sites in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The Sacred Lands Tour of Effigy Mounds National Monument at Harper’s Ferry, Iowa, and others in Minneapolis will begin at Sinsinawa Mound at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, ending there at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
At the monument, participants will hike the bluffs of the Mississippi River to the Marching Bears mound group. In Minneapolis, they’ll experience sacred sites through the stories of Jim Bear Jacobs (Mohican), Rev. Robert Two Bulls (Lakota) and Larry Martin (Ojibwe).
All meals are included, with one provided by the well-known Sioux Chef. The tour group will join the Gichitwaa Kateri Community — a Lakota and Ojibwe Catholic parish — for worship on Sunday morning.
Housing is provided by All Saints Indian Mission Church in Minneapolis. Participants will be walking moderate distances and sleeping on the floor. Cost of the tour is $160 ($220 if overnight accommodations are needed at Sinsinawa Thursday).
The registration deadline is Thursday, Sept. 26. Space is limited to 20 participants.
For more information, call 608-748-4411, ext. 862; email eric.anglada@gmail.com; or visit
www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.