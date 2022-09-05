If your birthday is today: Declutter your house and simplify your life. Think with your head, not your heart. Navigate your way through each day with the ability to put things behind you. Progress is yours.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You can do only so much. Revamp your schedule. Focus on your health and well-being. Choose intelligence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Size up situations and look for alternative ways to get what you want. Offering incentives will help ward off hard feelings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let emotions interfere with what you want to accomplish. Be direct about what's important and needs to be done.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Find a way to help others. Your input will give rise to suggestions that will help you improve your personal and professional lives.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Choose your words wisely and avoid a feud with a friend, relative or peer. Don't exaggerate; check information before passing it along. A change at home will lift your spirits.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep your ideas to yourself until you iron out all the creases. A foolproof plan will give you confidence and the boost you need to reach your goal without leaning on others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Call those you can count on for help. What someone offers will push you to share more than you should. Be a good listener.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a moment to rethink your decisions, and consider a practical approach to get what you want. Overreacting will not solve a problem or help you come to terms with something you don't favor.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't slow down; the time to push forward is now. Put your heart and soul into bringing about change and making a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Think big, act on your own behalf and leave nothing to chance. Don't downplay what you have to offer. Trust in your ability and smarts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Look inward, concentrate on growth, update your image and nurture what's important to you. Reach out to someone you love.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take a moment to evaluate what's happening in your life, then consider your options. You have more opportunities than you realize. Speak up and follow through.
