If your birthday is today: Apply a high-energy approach to everything you pursue. Look at situations, and find a cost-efficient way to turn a negative into a positive. Look for changes that ease stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't make unnecessary changes because someone is pressuring you. A detailed response will control the outcome. Spend time updating your image and pursuing happiness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your input will change your life. Start making your presence felt. Speak for those who can't, and build new opportunities for yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Work to build a healthy lifestyle rich with love, trust and empathy for others. Your time and effort are worth more than cash and will offer higher rewards.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Be true to yourself and others and aware of your faults and temptations. Be original in how you handle sensitive issues. Learn from experience and be direct.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't rely on others. You'll encounter aggressive people who deliver nothing but sorrow. Analyze situations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't let anyone interfere with your plans. Use your knowledge to create opportunities. Strive for stability and security.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't go over and above to prove yourself to someone undeserving. Set a course that protects your peace of mind. Romance will enhance your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A last-minute change will put you at risk. Be ready to head in a direction that offers security. Let your intuition be your guide.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Spend your downtime relaxing with people who bring out the best in you. Keep life simple and instill a healthy routine that eases stress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Open discussions will resolve unfinished business. Express the contributions you are willing to make for improvements.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't let anyone fool you into a questionable scheme or joint venture. Pay attention and you'll find a way to lower your overhead.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Gather information that will help you decide what's best for you. Using experience to point you in a better direction will pay off.