“Wonder Woman,” 7 p.m. on TNT When American World War I pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashes into the ocean near the legendary island paradise of Themyscira, he finds it inhabited by a group of highly trained female warriors called Amazons. After she learns about the conflict consuming the world outside of her home, the Amazonian princess Diana (Gal Gadot) is determined to put an end to the killing.
“Council of Dads,” 7 p.m. on NBC Robin contemplates romantic life after Scott. Luly and Evan make a risky investment with their loan money. Anthony prepares for the transition of the Crab Shack. Larry confronts his past failures and tries to make amends with his new family. Starring Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen and Tom Everett Scott.