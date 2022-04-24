This is the fifth in a series of articles to assist native plant selection for yards in the tri-states. Master Gardeners from the Dubuque County ISU Extension and Outreach Office share lessons learned from their experience growing native plants.
Butterflies, moths and fireflies bring joy to many families. Beautiful winged insects will come to yards through the easy addition of native plants and a change of perspective about insects.
Value insects for their beneficial roles of beauty, as food for animals and as pollinators.
Insects in The Landscape
Given the available food, climate, water and habitat, the tri-states host more than 1,000 different insects. Our largest is a silkworm moth called a cecropia moth. One of the smallest is a dust mite.
Obvious nuisance insects include mosquitoes, bed bugs and midges while beneficial insects range from bees (including native bees) to lady beetles. Some insects are seen as both helpful (Tachinid flies controlling chewing insects in farm fields) and harmful (Tachinid flies invading and killing monarch caterpillars).
Many insects are important pollinators. Applied pesticides or organic control measures generally kill or maim everything the spray touches, not just the nuisance insect.
INCREASING THE MONARCH POPULATION
Monarch butterflies have been in decline for decades due to climate change, pesticide practices and loss of habitat. To increase the monarch population, just plant native milkweed.
• Adding milkweed in home landscapes: The tri-state area boasts nearly 20 varieties of milkweed. Choose native milkweeds with a clumping root system (swamp milkweed and butterfly weed) rather than a rhizome root system (common milkweed). Milkweed is the only food source for the monarch caterpillar (larva), which makes it a host plant.
Milkweed is also both a host and nectar plant to many other insects.
The adult monarch will nectar on many different flowers, but prefers the quality nectar of the native milkweed. Plant in drifts of three so the female can easily find it and deposit eggs.
Choose carefully, native plant labels will have just the common and scientific name; cultivars and hybrids will have designer names with quotes or a copyright symbol.
Butterfly Bush (Buddleja) is not recommended; it is classified as an invasive plant, hurting our ecosystems.
• Monarch Caterpillar Development: In family hunts for monarch eggs, look for white pinhead-size grooved eggs usually on the underside of milkweed leaves in late May through August. An egg will hatch within seven days, with the caterpillar devouring milkweed leaves for about two weeks.
As it consumes the toxic milky leaves, it will grow to about two inches long. The chrysalis stage (pupa) will last about seven days. Survival rate for monarch eggs and caterpillars is less than 5% due to high predation. Homeowners can actively support the four generations of monarchs each summer just by adding milkweed to the landscape.
INSURING FIREFLY FIREWORKS
June and July are the best times to view fireflies in our backyards. The purpose of the light is to attract a mate. The light-emitting adult beetles we see in summer started as eggs last year.
By the time we see them as adults, they have spent many months as larva or pupa in tall grasses, under mulch or leaf litter, and in lawns under the ground surface.
These grubs (larva) are destroyed when we add fertilizers, pesticides or rake the leaves and dried grasses.
The best ways to increase the number of fireflies is to enlarge natural areas in the landscape, leave leaf litter and mulch, and avoiding fertilizers and pesticides.
While it might take a few years of being lazy, the rewards will pay off with a mini-fireworks show courtesy of insects from the Lampyridae family.
TAKE ACTION
It takes several seasons to increase butterflies, fireflies, and other insects in our yards. Growing more insects increases the biodiversity of food choices for birds, reptiles, small mammals and in some cases amphibians.
In short, increase the native flowers, grasses, trees, and shrubs, use less or no pesticides or fertilizers, and do less yard work in the fall and spring. We can make our landscapes a better environment for insects and all who feast on them.
• Go wild. Add a grouping of three native butterfly weed plants (Asclepias tuberosa) in the home landscape to attract Monarch butterflies.