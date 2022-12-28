In 2021, people created 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day. Experts predict that by the end of this year, we’ll produce and consume about 94 zettabytes (just one zettabyte is 1 sextillion bytes) of data. No wonder it’s hard to sort out health news you can use from the daily onslaught! So, to help you, here’s my roundup of three new insights that can simplify your goal to live longer, younger and happier.

1. Regularly taking NSAIDs or getting cortisone shots to ease knee pain and, you hope, avoid a total knee replacement, actually speeds up joint erosion. That’s fine if you’re planning on TKR but want to put it off a while, but not if avoiding surgery is a medical necessity. For you, physical therapy and/or less invasive surgical repair may be better options.

