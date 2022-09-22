American adults are projected to spend 13 hours and 11 minutes a day interacting with media in 2022. That includes information and entertainment on computers, phones, TV, radio, podcasts and social media. If that sounds ridiculous — when do we think, talk or sleep? Well, the answer is — we don’t, at least, not enough.

These days, a lot of those media-drenched hours are spent following the news — about politics, Ukraine, sports, more politics, climate change and global disasters. That’s turned a whole group of folks into what researchers from the College of Media and Communication at Texas Tech University are identifying as “news junkies.”

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.