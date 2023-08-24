Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A series of concerts presented by Luke Tyler, director at the Northeast Iowa School of Music — featuring classical, jazz and popular music — will take place beginning Sunday, Aug. 27.
Tyler will perform at six venues in Dubuque.
The first two concerts will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St.; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave.
Upcoming concerts will include classical piano works based on literature, with music from composers Sergei Prokofiev, Frederic Chopin, Franz Liszt, Florence Price and others.
