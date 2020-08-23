Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. Mexican GothicSilvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
4. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
5. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
6. Luster, Raven Leilani, FSG
7. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
8. The Order, Daniel Silva, Harper
9. Migrations, Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
10. Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell, Knopf
11. A Private Cathedral, James Lee Burke, S&S
12. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
13. Sex and Vanity, Kevin Kwan, Doubleday
14. The Death of Vivek Oji, Akwaeke Emezi, Riverhead Books
15. Harrow the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir, Tor.com
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
3. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
6. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
7. Live Free Or Die, Sean Hannity, Threshold Editions
8. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
9. Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America: A Recent History, Kurt Andersen, Random House
10. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
11. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude, Crown
12. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
13. What It's Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
14. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, Omid Scobie, Carolyn Durand, Dey Street Books
15. Big Friendship, Aminatou Sow, Ann Friedman, S&S
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
5. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
6. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Anchor
7. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
10. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
11. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Vintage
12. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
13. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Olga Tokarczuk, Riverhead Books
14. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
15. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
3. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
4. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
5. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
6. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
7. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
8. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
9. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
10. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
11. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
12. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
13. My Grandmother's Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
14. On Tyranny ,Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
15. The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, Kamala Harris, Penguin
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
4. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
7. The Outsider, Stephen King, Pocket
8. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz, Vintage Crime/Black Lizard
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children's Books
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
5. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
8. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
9. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Charlotte's Web, E.B. White, Harper
11. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
7. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
8. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
9. This Is My America, Kim Johnson, Random House Books for Young Readers
10. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
11. The Black Kids, Christina Hammonds Reed, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
13. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
14. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
15. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Ember
Children's Illustrated
1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Kamala and Maya's Big Idea, Meena Harris, Ana Ramírez González (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
4. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
7. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong'o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster
8. We Will Rock Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
9. Something Happened in Our Town: A Child's Story about Racial Injustice, Marianne Celano, et al., Magination Press
10. I Promise, LeBron James, Nina Mata (Illus.), Harper
11. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
12. We Don't Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
13. All Are Welcome, Alexandra Penfold, Suzanne Kaufman (Illus.), Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
15. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
Children's Series
1. Twilight (hardcover and paperback), Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
10. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop