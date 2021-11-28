Dr. Markes Johnson’s latest book, “Baja California’s Coastal Landscapes Revealed,” is dedicated to his late father, Clifford Johnson, a long-time science teacher at Dubuque Senior High School.
In the dedication, Johnson, 72, described his dad as a “consummate high school biology teacher, summer sailor with the Naval Reserve following wartime service in the U.S. Navy, and patient father.”
Part memoir, part geological study, Johnson’s book is meant to be read by anyone interested in the natural sciences.
“You spend most of your career writing very technical papers that are meant for your research colleagues,” he said. “But all three of my books are meant for the lay public.”
The Charles L. MacMillan Professor of Natural Sciences, Emeritus, at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., Johnson, a Dubuque native, spent 35 years at the liberal arts school teaching historical geology, stratigraphy, paleontology and paleoecology.
His path through academia was influenced by some advice his father gave him during a trip to the Field Museum in Chicago.
“I think I was about 12 years old. I got to see dinosaurs in person. Every kid loves dinosaurs,” Johnson said. “I told my dad, ‘I think I want to be a paleontologist.’ He said, ‘Well, it’s not going to be easy to make a living. You’re going to have to be a college professor.’”
Following his graduation from the University of Iowa, Johnson completed his graduate studies at the University of Chicago, where the Field Museum again played a role in his life.
“The museum paid for the last two years of my tuition at the university,” he said. “The major collections I did for my doctoral thesis are still there.”
Johnson’s father, who taught biology at Senior for more than 30 years, was always finding opportunities to teach him and his brother about the natural world around them. As a young boy, he would join his father’s classes on field trips, including hiking at White Pine Hollow near New Vienna, Iowa.
“Dubuque and Dubuque County was an amazing springboard for me for geology as a whole,” he said. “(My dad’s) view was that natural history was a way to get kids involved in the world. We made plant collections from plants on the hillside behind our home on Kaufmann Avenue. He tried to get us interested in birds, but I wore glasses and couldn’t see the darn things. So that didn’t work.”
It was a construction project near the golf course that piqued Johnson’s interest in geology.
“The construction company blew a hole through the rocks on the north end of the golf course,” he said. “I’d go over in the late afternoon when everyone had left the construction site, and there were fossils everywhere.”
Johnson would take the fossils home and show his father what he’d found.
“He said these were salt water organisms, and that there was once a great salt sea here,” he said. “That blew my mind much more than birds or plants.”
Realizing that his son was excited about his finds during visits to the construction site, the elder Johnson seized the opportunity to fuel his son’s interest.
“He knew this was going to be good for me,” he said. “He brought me to rock quarries, and to places like Graf (Iowa), which is a fantastic place to hunt for fossils.”
Most students would dread having a parent as a teacher in a formal school setting, but Johnson enjoyed the one biology class he had with his father as his instructor at Senior. Because of his common last name, most of his classmates didn’t connect the two as father and son.
“He really kept up with advances in science,” he said. “He had a subscription to “Scientific American,” and would put articles on a bulletin board so students would be aware of new developments. It’s something I do, too.”
As a graduate student, Johnson had the opportunity to study in Sweden and was able to bring his father along.
“It was a great delight for me, personally,” he said. “My father is a first-generation Swedish-American, and we were able to visit his family’s farm. It was a great way to return the favor.”
Johnson’s interest in studying the geology of Baja came about when a field partner who was teaching at a university in Mexico contacted him.
“He said ‘If you like this kind of work, you should come down to Baja,’” he said. “And we’ve been working together for more than 30 years.”
Johnson also was able to regularly take students from Williams College to the Baja coast.
“It was a winter study program and I had funding that allowed me to take students to Mexico,” he said. “Many of them had never been west of the Mississippi River. It was great not only for the natural history of the area, but for the culture as well.”
Although Johnson officially retired in 2012, he continues to keep an office at Williams College. He teaches a winter course, and still visits Baja and continues to study the coastal landscapes.
While he has a deep appreciation for the natural world that his father introduced him to, geology is where his heart is.
“It was the rocks and fossils that did it for me,” he said.
“Baja California’s Coastal Landscapes Revealed” is available from The University of Arizona Press. For more information, visit www.uapress.arizona.edu.