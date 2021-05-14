Michael B. Jordan helps elevate a somewhat generic action plot in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.”
U.S. Navy SEAL John Kelly sets course on a trail of revenge after his pregnant wife is murdered by Russian hitmen.
The film stars Jordan, Jodie
Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Lauren London and Guy Pearce. The film is directed by Stefano Sollima.
Jordan provides the vigor and raw physicality that the action sequences demand. His dedicated performance makes up for a been-there-done-that Cold War plot.
Jordan provides a sympathetic lead performance that makes it easy for the viewer to get behind. His likability and charm as a performer come through in almost anything he does. His intense gunplay stunts and hand-to-hand choreography also elevates the exciting action set-pieces.
Turner-Smith is a notable standout in the ensemble. Pearce has a great scene alongside Jordan, but he’s incredibly underused in terms of screen-time. With an actor of the caliber of Pearce, this is pretty disappointing.
The tight and snappy pace of the action alleviates some forgettable plot and casting. From an intense home invasion sequence, to a plane crash scene or to the pulse-pounding climactic set-piece, the action delivers.
The weapon sound design also is top notch. The heavy bass and rumble of the tactical weapons and rifles are satisfying sonically. The soundscape helps add to the intensity, which helps immerse the viewer in the action.
Sollima helms the action confidently. There are crystal clear takes of extensive action. The continuity and progression of the action is masterfully handled, notably in a sequence involving a sniper shootout. Action junkies and fans of military action surely will get their fill with “Without Remorse.”
There are a few instances of wonky editing, sound effects and ADR. There’s a particular use of stock sound effects and awkward edits that made me laugh. For reference, look out for a scene involving a hit-and-run with a van. Designed to be a serious scene, it comes off like a parody.
Despite an inconsistent batch of investing characters and a fairly generic story, there’s much to enjoy. Jordan is invigorating to watch as he demonstrates monstrous physical stunts. His capable leading man quality helps get you invested in the intense action.
At the end of the day, “Without Remorse” is a fun dose of adrenaline that’s sure to satisfy action fans. It’s surely rough around the edges, but it’s a fun watch.
I give “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” 3.5 stars out of 5. It is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 49 minutes. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.