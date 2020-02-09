Black History Month is upon us, and that means it is the perfect time to remind ourselves that stories by and about black people do not need to be saved for one month out of the year.
Instead, readers of all backgrounds should remember to read widely and deeply all year long. To that end, check out a few outstanding young adult stories to get you started.
“With the Fire on High” (HarperTeen, 2019) by Elizabeth Acevedo
When Emoni Santiago got pregnant freshman year, she knew that life was about to change drastically. Between taking care of Babygirl, helping Abuela pay the bills and getting through high school, there hasn’t been room for focusing on anything else — and the pressure to do everything just right for her family has Emoni feeling perpetually stressed.
The only time she feels free is when she is in the kitchen. When Emoni cooks, everything else fades away until all she notices are textures, flavor combinations and the quest for the perfect dish. She knows that cooking is her passion, but Emoni is sure the logical step for her to take after graduation is to get a full-time job. Will she ever be able to let her passion blossom into a real career? Or will Emoni spend her whole life sacrificing her ambition and talent for her family?
For more books featuring black teens chasing their dreams, try “On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas and “Slay” by Britney Morris.
“Akata Witch” (Viking Books for Young Readers, 2011) by Nnedi Okorafor
Sunny Nwazue doesn’t feel like she fits in anywhere. She just moved back to Nigeria after growing up in New York City, and often is bullied by her classmates for being an outsider — and for being albino.
Luckily, Sunny finds her place when she makes three new friends: Orlu, Chichi and Sasha. They show Sunny a new world filled with magic — and that she is a part of it. Together they study magic and learn about their new, dangerous world.
When they are asked to help defeat Black Hat Otokoto, a powerful serial killer who targets children, they embark on a magical adventure that will determine whether or not the world will be destroyed. Sunny has been referred to as the “Harry Potter of Nigeria,” but her story is so vibrant and unique that it stands alone.
For more fantasy worlds created by black authors, try “Pet” by Akwaeke Emezi and “A Blade So Black” by L.L. McKinney.
“I Wanna Be Where You Are” (Roaring Book Press, 2019) by Kristina Forest
Chloe Pierce has dreamed of being a professional ballerina for years, so when her overly cautious mother forbids her from auditioning for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a new dance conservatory in New York City, Chloe decides that it’s time to take control of her destiny.
When her mom goes on a week-long cruise with her boyfriend, Chloe hatches a plan to drive to the audition 200 miles away without anyone ever knowing. Unfortunately, her plan doesn’t go as smoothly as she’d hoped.
Before even getting out of the driveway, Chloe is confronted by her ex-best friend and neighbor, Eli, who forces her to let him and his dog come along for the ride.
As disaster after disaster springs up, Chloe starts to worry about missing her audition altogether. The road trip takes many unexpected turns, until Chloe and Eli both face the question — how far will they go to follow their dreams and take control of their futures? And will they ever be able to mend their friendship?
For more black love stories, try “Pride” by Ibi Zoboi and “Opposite of Always” by Jason Reynolds.
Hopefully these titles are enough to start your Black History Month reading list off right. Remember: Even if you don’t read them all this month, you have the entire year to explore authors of all backgrounds and ethnicities. Check out these titles and more at your local library.