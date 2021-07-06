Since men and women first began scratching and scribbling on walls in caves, human beings have sought to make sense of their surroundings through expressive means.
Fast forward to 2020, and while the mediums behind such a pursuit might have evolved, that yearning remains as intact as ever.
It’s transparent in the Dubuque Museum of Art’s latest Biennial exhibition, which opened on June 26 in the Falb Family Gallery.
Including 55 creations, the varying pieces shed light on how the events of 2020 were experienced and interpreted by their 27 creators, a potpourri of local and regional talent that collectively tell the story of a pivotal year including a global pandemic, heightened social awareness and a contentious election.
“That was the goal,” said Biennial juror Laura Burkhalter. “The approach behind this was looking for work that said something about the insane year we had and all we had gone through.”
Burkhalter has been the curatorial manager of Des Moines Art Center since 2020. Prior to that, she served as the organization’s curatorial assistant for more than 20 years after graduating from the University of Iowa with studies in English and art history.
During her tenure, Burkhalter has helped establish Des Moines Art Center as a hub for contemporary art, with exhibitions that have featured the work of Yayoi Kusama, Andy Warhol, Henry Ossawa Tanner and others. Additionally, she has organized several large group exhibitions of international contemporary art, as well as the annual Iowa Artists exhibition.
“Basically, I’ve spent the last 21 years looking at contemporary art and, the best part, working with artists who are alive and creating right now,” Burkhalter said. “I’ve gotten to spend a lot of time seeing how artists’ work creates a sense of community. One of my favorite things to do is spy on people in the gallery, watching their reaction to these artists and their work, and learning what art brought them here.”
For the Dubuque Museum of Art’s Biennial, she sifted through more than 600 submissions. Blind selections for the exhibition took place, meaning Burkhalter was able to view the work of art, not the name or location of the artist.
“Not all of this work was made at the same time,” she said. “But I was looking for artists that had something unique to say about the experience of 2020. It was a hard show to put together because you can only pick so many pieces, and there was a lot of amazing work. But I think what was whittled down in the exhibit tells the year’s story and that people viewing the work will get a sense of that story.”
Louise Kames is one of two Dubuque artists whose work can be seen as part of the Biennial exhibit. It’s based on a series of photographs she took of stick piles she discovered strategically placed around Mount Carmel.
“I started documenting these small piles of sticks I would find leading up to the driveway of Mount Carmel, and what I came to find out was that they were being placed there by a sister who was in the early stages of dementia,” Kames said. “I interviewed her, and she said that as she would go for walks, she would gather up sticks she’d find. I love ritual, and when I asked her about why she did this, she said she loved the ground ... and that when she looked at the sticks, there was nothing she saw that wasn’t beautiful.”
That motivation became the piece’s title, “I Don’t See Anything That’s Not Beautiful, Veils.” It includes panels made from screen print photographs and silk organza are ethereal in nature, displaying the piles of sticks becoming slightly more veiled as the viewer looks on.
It’s a double meaning, Kames said, reflecting not only how one might become veiled as they fall prey to dementia but also how many might have experienced the past year.
“We all were veiled in the last year,” she said. “For me as an artist, I might be an introverted person in nature, but I’m not a hermit. I probably made more work last year because I was here in Dubuque the whole time.”
Burkhart said a striking commonality in this year’s Biennial submissions was how much had been made by hand. Yarn, wood and scraps of fabric can be found woven throughout various pieces, in addition to more traditional mediums.
“I don’t want people to think that it’s overly crafty because it’s extremely detailed work,” Burkhalter said. “But it’s very reflective of how much time we spent surrounded by what we had in our homes and what we could do with these materials. Artists were still looking for ways to create and to work through their experience.”
That and an abundant use of vibrant color also was used in building “the skeleton” of the exhibit, Burkhalter said.
“I like the use of color comparison — a fabric with maybe a swatch of pink and a painting that uses a similar pink — so those seeing the exhibit might notice that as they walk through the show,” she said. “There is a variety of work, but people won’t feel like there are two pieces that are wildly different from one another, right next to each other.”
Hosted every two years, 2021 marks the ninth Biennial for the museum, which launched the effort in 2003 as a competitive, juried exhibition to recognize emerging and established creatives within a 200-mile radius of Dubuque.
“Think of it as a clock that stops every two years and asks, ‘What has changed?’ said Dubuque Museum of Art curator Stacy Gage Peterson. “We are particularly thankful this year to continue the tradition. Every artist who submitted their work is to be commended. Their resilience and perseverance are deeply inspiring and appreciated.”
Preparations for this year’s Biennial began in December 2020 with a call for entries. Selected artists were announced on May 6.
Burkhalter said her greatest aspiration is for viewers to reflect upon their own experience of 2020, as well as the role of contemporary art in humanizing today’s experience.
“My hope is always that people viewing contemporary art don’t view it as something that is ‘less than’ the work of more classic mediums they’re more used to seeing, like painting and sculpture,” Burkhalter said. “What I love about contemporary art is that it can be made from anything. When you consider that, the artist chose the material they did for a reason. So for some, maybe viewing contemporary art can take away the hierarchy about what real art is and allow people to view it objectively and as a gateway.
“I always tell people that they might not like every song they hear on the radio. But anytime someone walks into a museum and finds one or even two things that they love in their own way, it can be a work of art.”
In addition to the Biennial exhibition — which will continue through Sunday, Oct. 31 — two additional exhibitions have opened in tandem. They include “Emotionscapes,” featuring the paintings of Joyce Polance, and “The Day the Big Bad Wolf Got His Comeuppance,” a new children’s book and etchings created by Arthur Geisert.
Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The museum is closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Admission is free for museum members and those 18 and younger, $7 for adults, $6 for ages 65 and older and $4 for college students with an I.D.
For more information, call 563-557-1851 or visit dbqart.org.