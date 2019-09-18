Event: Dubuque Area Baconfest
Time/date: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Doors open at 6 for general admission ticket holders.
Site: Grand River Center, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: $25 for general admission in advance, $30 the day of the event; and $45 for VIP. Ages 5 and younger are free. Tickets are available at Area Residential Care or at dbqbacon.org.
Tidbits
The annual bacon-themed event features samples of bacon dishes created by area restaurants, grocery stores, barbecue pits, caterers and more.
Patrons will be entertained by DJ Steve Hemmer and also can take part in the Hormel Bacon Eating Content and enter to win raffle prizes.
VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to arrive at 5 p.m. to claim samples first. They’ll also receive a free Baconfest T-shirt and have the chance to win exclusive raffle prizes.
Proceeds support Area Residential Care, a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower those with intellectual disabilities.