The Dubuque Museum of Art is collecting local artist submissions for “Portraits of the Pandemic: An Exhibition of Self-Portraits by Local Artists.”
Submissions will include a recent self-portrait for the new virtual and museum exhibition at DuMA. Self-portraits will be featured on the museum’s social media pages and website. Works also will be selected from those submitted for inclusion in an exhibition with a planned opening in October.
There is no fee to submit; however, the call is only open to artists living in Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess and Carroll counties in Illinois; and Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
Artists of any age and skill level are encouraged to apply.
The deadline for the virtual exhibition will be until further notice. The deadline to be considered for the museum exhibition is Tuesday, Sept. 1.