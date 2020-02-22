KIELER, Wis. — Holy Ghost-Immaculate Conception School, 3685 County HHH, will host a fish fry from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 6.
The meal will include all-you-can-eat baked or fried cod, a baked potato, American fries, coleslaw, a roll, relishes, dessert and a beverage.
The cost is $13 for those 12 and older, $7 for ages 6-12 and $3 for ages 5 and younger. Carryouts are available for $14 by calling the school during event hours.
A silent auction and raffle drawing also will take place.
All proceeds will benefit Holy Ghost-Immaculate Conception School.
For more information, call 608-568-7220.